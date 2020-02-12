Alternating Currents festival organizers seek input to help with future planning

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is seeking input on its Alternating Currents festival to help with future planning.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, which is a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, is the organizer of Alternating Currents, an annual four-day music, film, comedy and art festival.

Officials with the division say as they plan for 2020 and beyond, they want to hear from as many people as possible, especially past attendees and business owners, about their experiences at the festival and hopes for future festivals.

To access the survey, click here.

While all input is anonymous, respondents will have the chance to enter a drawing for one of two gift cards.

This year's Alternating Currents festival is slated for Aug. 27-30 in downtown Davenport.

According to organizers, the festival is designed to support locally owned businesses and promote the vibrant arts, food and creative culture in the Quad Cities region. In 2019, thousands of festival-goers attended more than 100 performances and events at 20-plus venues.