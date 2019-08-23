Alternating Currents happens this weekend in Davenport

Alternating Currents Festival was founded in Davenport in 2017.

Alternating Currents is this weekend in Davenport, Iowa.

This festival is ran and operated by the Quad Cities Chamber and has consistently proven to be one of the most welcoming, comfortable, and rewarding weekends of music, films, comedy and art, in the Quad Cities area.

Hosting thousands of festival-goers each year, Alternating Currents Festival offers a wide array of activities beyond music.

With more than a dozen individual restaurants and venues, the festival works to support local businesses while promoting the downtown Davenport community and culture as a whole.

On Aug 21 - 25, downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists.