Alternating Currents to begin at the end of August; bringing dozens of musicians, comics and artists to the Quad Cities

Returning to the Quad Cities area this year is Alternating Currents; a festival that features music, film, art, comedy and more.

The event will begin on August 22 and go until August 25 in the downtown Davenport area.

The festival does have a free app that is downloadable for iPhone and Android users. Here users can get a hands-on experience of drafting your schedule.

App for iPhone users: You can download at this link.

App for Android users: You can download at this link.

This year's headliner? Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Max Weinberg's Jukebox and Kat Wright. Tickets for this event are starting at $15.

Links for Alternating Currents: