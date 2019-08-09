Alternating Currents to begin at the end of August; bringing dozens of musicians, comics and artists to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Returning to the Quad Cities area this year is Alternating Currents; a festival that features music, film, art, comedy and more.
The event will begin on August 22 and go until August 25 in the downtown Davenport area.
The festival does have a free app that is downloadable for iPhone and Android users. Here users can get a hands-on experience of drafting your schedule.
This year's headliner? Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Max Weinberg's Jukebox and Kat Wright. Tickets for this event are starting at $15.
