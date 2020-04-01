Alternative learning: VictoryXR Virtual Reality

With schools closed across the Quad-Cities for the foreseeable future, students and teachers are looking for different ways to keep learning.

One Quad-Cities business is offering some innovative alternatives.

VictoryXR in Davenport is one of the leaders in virtual reality educational product development. They have created over 240 virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in over 50 different learning units.

With educational partners like Microsoft, Carolina Biological, and Oxford University, they have been able to develop brand-new educational encounters for XR users across the globe.

Each VictoryXR learning unit in their curriculum is aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Home school educators can seamlessly integrate VR learning experiences with existing lesson plans.

Their curriculum covers everything from history to language, and science.