Altoona, Iowa police welcome new K9 officer-in-training, Luna

A police department in Iowa is welcoming a furry new recruit.

The Altoona Police Department shared this photo of their new K9 officer-in training, named Luna, on Facebook on Tuesday morning. (Altoona Police Department)

While she is in the Des Moines area, just look at those ears!

Officials say Luna is practicing listening and obeying commands by her handler, Officer Ong. They say being a handler requires a great deal of discipline and commitment.

"Not only is the K9 Officer dedicated to their dog, but also their family, friends, department, and city," the post stated.

Officials say they're excited for this opportunity and appreciate the support.