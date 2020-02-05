Altoona Police Department grows by 16 paws; four K9 pups to join department

The Altoona Police Department is growing by 16 paws! The police department posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday announcing they were getting four 8-week old Belgian Malinois.

Police say the pups will join K9 Judge. The names are K9 Zeke, K9 Luna, K9 Duke and K9 Kali.

The puppies will go through "rigorous training" according to the police along with their handlers.

"They will immediately start training in obedience, tracking of people and finding narcotics," police said in the post. "Within the first two years, they will attend the United States Police Canine Association for certifications as a narcotic detection and patrol dog."

Police also added a "fun fact" and said that the four pups are the nieces and nephews of K9 Judge, who was purchased from the Netherland in 2017.