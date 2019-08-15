Alzheimer's Association answers questions about the disease in Bettendorf

Do you know the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's?

The Alzheimer's Association is offering a free community education class in Bettendorf. The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, is an education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for.

Topics will include typical age-related changes, the common signs for Alzheimer’s and dementia, and tips on how to approach someone about memory concerns.

The class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28th from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at UnityPoint Bettendorf.

It is suitable for professional, family, and personal caregivers.

Advanced registration is required by calling 1-800-272-3900 or by visiting www.alz.org/iowa.