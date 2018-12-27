Amazon announces record-breaking holiday season

Amazon announces a record-breaking holiday season.

The giant online retailer says more items were ordered worldwide than ever before.

Amazon says small and medium-sized businesses had their best season ever.

In fact, more than 50% of items sold came from small and medium-sized businesses.

Of note, Amazon says the last Prime Now delivery was made at 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Berkeley, California.

The cities that had the most last-minute Prime Now deliveries on Christmas Eve were San Francisco, Austin, Miami, Dallas - Forth Worth, and Springfield, Virginia.

In the U.S. more than 1 billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime.