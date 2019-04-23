Amazon returns can be made at Kohl’s starting July

Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all its department stores nationwide will accept Amazon order returns for free beginning in July.

Amazon shoppers can drop off returns at a Kohl’s customer service desk, and Kohl's will package and ship the items back to Amazon, CNN reported.

Kohl’s in a company media release said eligible Amazon items “can be returned free of charge regardless of return reason and regardless of whether the items are packaged or unpackaged for shipping.”

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 stores in the United States, including stores in Davenport, Iowa and Moline.