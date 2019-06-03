Amazon rolls out free one-day shipping for Prime members

Amazon is rolling out its free one-day shipping for Prime members today.

More than 10 million products can now be shipped to your door step in one day if you're a Prime member. One-day delivery will be available from coast to coast with no minimum purchase required.

Amazon says the most popular one-day items range from books, beauty and baby wipes to devices, dish detergent and doggie bags.

The e-commerce giant plans to continue adding more products to its one-day delivery service.

Prime members in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico can also take advantage of free delivery. However, shipping speeds vary between one to five days.