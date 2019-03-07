Amazon to close all of its pop-up stores

Amazon says it will close all of its 87 pop-up locations across the country next month.

The shops allow customers to try Amazon products, such as Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers.

Amazon currently has pop-ups inside Whole Foods locations, malls and Kohl's stores around the United States.

An Amazon spokesperson says the company is planning to expand other physical retail offerings this year, including adding more Amazon books and Amazon four-star locations. Amazon's four-star stores allow customers to browse some of the products sold on its website that have a customer rating of four stars or better.

The closures don't affect the cashier-less Amazon Go stores. The company plans to expand those stores to thousands of locations nationwide by 2021.

Amazon is also planning to open dozens of new grocery stores around the country, with the first expected in Los Angeles sometime this year.