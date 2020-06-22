Amber Alert: 10-year-old abducted in Idaho

(Gray News) - Officials in Idaho issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

Gage Joslin was described as a 4-foot-8 white male child weighing approximately 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Shelley, Idaho wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.

The suspect is Chelsi Urias, the boy’s non-custodial parent. She was described as a white female about 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds. Her hair is possibly cut short and dyed blue, and she has multiple tattoos.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2007 white Ford Explorer, Idaho plate 8BMG610, and they may be going to the Idaho Falls area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234 or call 911.

