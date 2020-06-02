Amber Alert: 3-year-old Wash. Girl missing; father believed suicidal

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Washington for a 3-year-old girl taken by her father, who is believed to be suicidal, officials said.

Washington State Patrol said Melody Lopez was taken by 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal in Wapato, Wash. The alert was activated Monday night.

Melody is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, 2-feet-11 tall and weighing about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt and gray leggings.

Lopez-Madrigal is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap and has what’s described as a distinct mustache.

A 1999 Honda Odyssey was initially listed as part of the alert, but it has been found. Police agencies continue to search for the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275 or call 911.

