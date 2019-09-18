Amber Alert: Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl from N.J.

New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert for a girl they believe was taken from a park while playing.

New Jersey State Police have since issued an Amber Alert for 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez, who is believed to have been taken from a park. (Source: Bridgeton (N.J.) police/KYW/CNN)

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is a Hispanic female, approximately 3 feet tall and 60 to 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants and white shoes.

Detectives believe she was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build, no facial hair and facial acne. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.

The suspect was last seen leading Dulce from the Bridgeton City Park playground to a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2857, Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or call 911.

Earlier Tuesday, more than 60 police officers were focusing search efforts around the park where Dulce was last seen. It initially started as a simultaneous search for a lost child while investigating for a criminal abduction.

“I just want to find her, and I want to find her that she’s OK, that nothing bad has happened to her,” said Noema Perez, Dulce’s mother.

Perez said her daughter had been playing with her 3-year-old little brother on the playground.

Police said Perez had taken her kids for ice cream before coming to the park. They said she stayed in the parking lot with an 8-year-old relative while the little ones were playing.

When she went to check on them, the 3-year-old was crying and Dulce was gone.

"If they could come to the police and tell something for her, for her good," said the mother. "She's just 5 years old, she's just a little girl"

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. KYW via CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.