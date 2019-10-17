Amber Alert: Search for kidnapped Ala. toddler Kamille McKinney enters 5th day

A lot has happened this week as police search for a missing 3-year-old Alabama girl, but authorities have not located Kamille McKinney.

The story of Kamille’s abduction Saturday night has been spread nationwide as police continue searching for the girl nicknamed “Cupcake.”

Kamille was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say she was kidnapped from the front yard of a residence in Tom Brown Village during a birthday party. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.

Here’s what we know involving the search for Kamille McKinney:

According to authorities, detectives interviewed two persons of interest in relation to Kamille’s disappearance. Investigators were unable to gather information on Kamille’s location, but there was enough evidence to charge the two on unrelated counts Tuesday.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth with four counts of Possession of Obscene Material of Persons Under 17 years of Age. He was also charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Obscene Material.

Stallworth’s bond of $500,000 was paid Thursday, and he was released.

29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown had her probation revoked. She is currently being held without bond.

Stallworth and Brown were taken into custody Sunday believed to be connected to the kidnapping. Birmingham officers reported on Sunday they were looking for a black male and white female believed to be in the vehicle that took Kamille. During their investigation, police connected Stallworth and Brown to the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV, believed to be an older model (2001-2006) Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. Police said the vehicle drove up and a woman grabbed Kamille. The vehicle described above and pictured below was towed and impounded for investigation.

Birmingham police received a tip Wednesday morning that Kamille had been spotted an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. in Birmingham. Authorities spent more than three hours searching apartments but ultimately did not located Kamille.

More than $30,000 has been issued throughout the week. These rewards vary from an arrest to a conviction of the kidnappers. depending on the agency,

On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey also announced they are finalizing plans to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille. The plans were finalized on Tuesday.

Several hours after the search on Wednesday, CrimeStoppers announced an additional $20,000 reward for any credible tip to solve the crime. Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Commission voted to add $8,000 to the CrimeStoppers reward. This reward is $1,600 from each commissioners’ funds.

If you have any additional information, Birmingham Police have offered an additional hotline number for people who see Kamille or have other information about the case. That number is 205-297-8413. In addition, anyone one with any information may also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.

During a press conference Tuesday, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith continued his appeal to the public because he knows a lot of people were at the party and other events happening in the area Saturday night when Kamille was kidnapped. He added that he knows someone has video, cellphone video or information that could help find the child.

Authorities say they have received numerous tips.

“It’s been a great response by the Birmingham community. And even surrounding communities. I’ve had tips coming in from people out of state, from Georgia, from Florida. Obviously this has gone nationwide," says Sgt. John Pennington with Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama.

During a news conference Monday, Chief Smith confirmed authorities are searching beyond state lines for Kamille.

Neighbors immediately took to social media following the kidnapping, but what can you do now to help?

WJXT crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, an award-winning retired police officer, weighed in on how the public can help in the search.

“Do not approach the child unless the child is alone and seems to be stranded. If the child is with an adult you don’t want to approach because you don’t know the mindset of the person with the child. It could be the wrong child, they [you] could be asking for trouble," said Jefferson.

Jefferson, a 24-year veteran of the Jacksonville Police Department, has experience investigating cases similar to Kamille’s. He said the community and family can help in the search by posting Kamille’s pictures in neighborhoods and using social media to expand the search.

In addition, Crime Stoppers is now offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Kamille’s recovery and the closure of this investigation. The Crime Stoppers reward is the result of generous community support. If you would like to donate to the reward fund, you can call 205-224-5003.

According to Jefferson, law enforcement manpower is limited, so the public’s help is needed when trying to solve cases.

“Every single officer that’s on a search for this child wants to find that child. Not to be a hero or anything like that. They are putting themselves in the predicament that the parent’s are in right now,” explained Jefferson.

Several family members, including Kamille’s father and grandmother, begged for her safe return.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for Cupcake mainly. This isn’t about nobody else, this is about Cupcake. Bringing Cupcake home and bringing these people to justice,” said her grandmother, Lekisha Simpson.

She also made the following plea:

“I just want to say to that person, let her go, Do the right thing. It could have been you. It could have been your child. Anybody just let her go.”

