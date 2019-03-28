Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in extreme danger

The Arcade Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a GA license tag RIK1620.

According to the AMBER Alert that was issued on Thursday, 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peoples was abducted by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples, a white male, 5’10” tall weighting 187 pounds, and was last seen at Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, GA, traveling past Winder Gwinnett.

Baylee Sue Peeples was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts that reads “always amazing,” a pink and black jacket with “love”. Peeples is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peoples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura with GA license tag RIK1620, contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821 or your local law enforcement right away.

