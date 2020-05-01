Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Texas girl believed to have been abducted.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Aurora Lopez. She is described to be Hispanic, 3 feet tall and to weigh about 20 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in San Antonio in the 8500 block of Tuxford on May 1 at about 12:05 a.m.

Police are also searching for a 49-year-old woman in connection to Lopez’s abduction. Sherry McGill is described to a be white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGill was last heard from in San Antonio and was seen driving a black 2012 Honda with the Texas license plate number KTR2989.

San Antonio police believe Lopez is in immediate or grave danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 335-6000.

