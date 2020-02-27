Amber Alert issued for 3 children missing from Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

They report 6-year-old Meadow Lin Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Leann Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry were taken Wednesday by Marshall Aaron Gentry.

They were last seen in St. Mary’s, Ga. They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with licence plate number RTQ7135.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-316-3439.

