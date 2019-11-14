Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Montana children

An Amber Alert has been issued in Montana for three children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence.

The suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. They are reportedly in one of these vehicles: a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate 222599B, or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plate 2247308.

The Demontigny children are 5-year-old Raelynn, 3-year-old Lianna and 1-year-old Tony.

The children were last seen Thursday in Great Falls, Montana.

Anyone with information on these children can call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380.

Copyright 2019 KEVN, KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.