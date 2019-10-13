Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl kidnapped from Ala.

Police are searching Sunday for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village.

Kamille McKinney was last seen around 8:30 Saturday night. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

According to authorities, she was playing with other children in a yard when a dark-colored SUV drove up and two people grabbed her.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

