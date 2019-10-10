Amber Alert: Video shows woman who may know where missing 3-year-old NC girl is

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information as to the whereabouts of a missing 3-year-old girl.

According to a post on the Greensboro, N.C. Police Department’s Facebook page, surveillance video taken near the scene where Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment went missing shows a woman standing in what appears to be a playground.

The child was taken from Phillips Avenue in Greensboro on Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued shortly thereafter.

Police believe that she was taken by a 20-year-old black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weight 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222, or call 911 or *HP.

