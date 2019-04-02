Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky teen

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore.

Lauryn was last seen Saturday around 12 a.m. at her home in Dawson Springs. Police have been looking for her since then.

She’s believed to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Harper. He’s around 56-years-old and driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata four door with temporary Kentucky tag 9555994.

The Amber Alert message said Harper told a friend he was going to Texas. His brother and father live in the Houston area.

Police ask if you see her, call 911. For any other information regarding this case, call Dawson Springs Police at 270-797-2277.

