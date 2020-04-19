Amber Alert issued for missing Utah child

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a missing 4-year-old girl out of Utah.

According to police, Arilyn Crow was abducted in South Salt Lake. She’s 3 feet, 6 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Courtney Crow. She's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and light jeans.

The suspect was driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with license plate F142SY.

Anyone with information is asked to please call police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.