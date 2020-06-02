Amber Alert issued for missing Waco, Texas toddler

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening as the search for a missing toddler continued in Waco, Texas.

Frankie Gonzalez, whose age has been reported as 2 or 3, was last seen earlier Monday afternoon in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the Pecan Bottoms area of Cameron Park.

The boy is wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt, police said. According to the Amber Alert, he was also wearing jogging pants with Mickey Mouse on them.

No suspect description was provided.

Officers responded to the park just before 2 p.m. and closed the park to visitors late Monday afternoon.

A McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the search and Cameron Park Zoo employees rushed to assist, as well.

Additional police officers including SWAT team members, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bloodhound team from Gatesville and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden with a tracking dog were en route to the park from late Monday afternoon.

