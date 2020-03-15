Ambulance stolen from CGH Medical Center in Sterling involved in crash

Sterling police are investigating after an ambulance stolen from CGH Medical Center was involved in a crash Saturday.

According to a post on the center's Facebook page, a patient ran away from the CGH Emergency Department and proceeded to steal an ambulance from the hospital's property.

Officials say the patient drove the ambulance onto Locust Street in Sterling, where the driver lost control and struck another vehicle, causing the ambulance to roll over near the corner of Locust and 10th Street.

They say both drivers involved were taken to the medical center for evaluation, but they did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

The Sterling Police Department is following up on the incident.