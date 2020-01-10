Amerena activates emergency center for possible power outages in ice storm

With a winter storm that includes ice in the forecast, Ameren Illinois has activated its emergency operations center to prepare for potential weather-related outages.

Ice that accumulates on trees and power lines combined with cold temperatures and high winds can result in damage to electric infrastructure and cause power outages.

Additional electric crews and tree removal personnel have been deployed, along with portable storm trailers and extra materials.

Ameren says the emergency center will be staffed around the clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.

You can prepare by putting together a power outage emergency kit using the following items.

-Water bottles

-Non-perishable foodi tems

-First-aid kit

-Medicines

-Sleeping bag/blanket

-Flashlights/lanterns

-Cash (small bills and change)

-Batteries

-Battery-powered radio

-Battery-powered alarm clock

-Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage

-List of emergency contacts

-Copies of essential documents

Other tips:

-Fill the gas tank in your vehicle

-Prepare your home generator

-Charging your cellphone and other important electronic devices

-Turn down the temperature on your refrigerator to keep it as cool as possible

-Ensure the refrigerator and freezer are closed since frozen food can keep up to 48 hours

-Turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices, or make sure they are protected by a surge protector