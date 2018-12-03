American Academy of Pediatrics urging parents to avoid giving kids electronics this Christmas

When it comes to buying toys for young children this holiday season it's best to keep it simple.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to avoid video games, tablets and other electronics.

Doctors say these gadgets don't provide kids with parental interaction that is so important for healthy development.

And despite what many parents think, digital toys are not always more educational.

Total screen time -- including TV and computer use - should be less than 1 hour a day for children 2 or younger and avoided in those younger than 2.