American Bank & Trust Robbery

On January 18, 2019, at 9:43 AM, Moline Police responded to an armed bank robbery at American Bank and Trust in the 2300 block 41st Street, officials say.

The suspect (pictured) was armed with a black and silver handgun and fled the area on foot south of the bank to a small white sedan that was parked in the 2400 block 41st Street, according to police.

If you know who is responsible for this armed robbery call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.