Aledo American Legion honoring veteran gravesites in Mercer County

The American Legion Post 121 in Aledo, Ill. is working to honor veterans across Mercer County one gravesite marker at a time.

(KWQC)

"We wouldn't have America if it wasn't for those veterans," Jay Doherty, Adjutant for Post 121, said, "We discovered there were several hundred veterans in the Aledo cemetery that did not have a grave marker."

As the group completed the city of Aledo, they started to look beyond city limits and are now aiming for all of Mercer County.

Through research, they are locating gravesites in the county.

"There's pretty close to 1,000 veterans in this county that did not have a grave marker before, that have one now," Doherty said, "Eventually when we get done, there will be a county-wide registry that has all of the veterans in this county."

"This year we lost 27 veterans in this county," Doug Ramer, Commander of the American Legion Post 121, said.

The group currently has enough markers to finish the Alexis, Ill. area. They will work on New Boston, Keithsburg, Viola, and Matherville in the future.