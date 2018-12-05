American Red Cross says it had three fire responses in a day

The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities says it had three fire responses in a day. And it is helping a family in Milan and two in Davenport after their homes caught fire.

"What we do at American Red Cross is provide that emergency assistance to get them through those first few days, until they can kind of start getting back into that long-term recovery plan," says Trish Burnett, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois.

"We provide financial assistance hotel, clothes, food. we provided some stuffed animals because there were children involved in all three of the fires we provide blankets, comfort kits, which are personal hygiene items you know, just those necessities to help them through," Trish added.

The American Red Cross says kitchen fires and fires caused by extension cords or space heaters are common this time of year. And they urge residents to check their smoke detectors and are asking people to review safety tips.