American Red Cross consolidating feeding sites in Quad Cities.

The American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is consolidating meal locations from three to one to more directly serve the specific area where the support is needed.

The change begins Tuesday, March 19th. The Red Cross will no longer provide food at the IBEW Local Union 145 in Moline, Colona Senior Center or at the Arrowhead Youth and Family Services Facility in Coal Valley, Illinois.

Instead, those supplies and resources are being shifted to one existing feeding center at the Carbon Cliff Village Hall that will continue to provide food until further notice.

On-going free meals are available for those displaced by flooding in addition to volunteers and others helping in this disaster effort.

Food availability is between 11:30a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for supper at the following location:

Carbon Cliff Village Hall

1001 Mansur Ave

Carbon Cliff, IL

SHELTER UPDATE: We are operating a shelter for those displaced by flooding at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services which will continue to be available by calling 309-743-2166 before arrival.

Arrowhead Youth and Family Services

(also known as Arrowhead Ranch)

12200 104th St

Coal Valley, IL

If you need Red Cross assistance, please call 844-319-6560 and press 1 for disaster assistance.

