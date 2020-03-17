American Red Cross holding emergency blood drives every Wednesday

The American Red Cross is holding emergency blood drives every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Moline Chapter, 1100 River Drive, starting March 18.

(MGN)

“As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to impact our communities, we need your help ensuring we have a sufficient blood supply to support hospital patients in Illinois and across the country,” Trish Burnett, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois, said.

“The American Red Cross is working to continue delivering our mission, including the collection of lifesaving blood, but we have had a staggering number of scheduled Red Cross blood drives canceled as more workplaces, college campuses and other venues send people home and encourage social distancing. Disruptions to blood donations can lead to shortages and cause delays in essential medical care. As of March 15, about 2,655 blood drives, representing approximately 82,921 fewer blood donations, have been canceled in the U.S. due to COVID-19 concerns.”

Burnett said as concerns about the pandemic rise, the Red Cross wants the public to know that donating blood is a safe process and people should not be concerned about giving or receiving blood.

She added that more healthy donors are needed to give now to prevent a blood shortage and the Red Cross is working to keep scheduled blood drives to allow donors the opportunity to give blood.

The Red Cross has taken additional steps to ensure the safety of staff and donors at each blood drive including:

• The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org.

• We are now pre-screening all individuals by checking their temperature before they enter any Red Cross blood drive or donation center, including our own staff and volunteers.

• At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.

• Additional spacing has been implemented within each blood drive set up to incorporate social distancing measures between donation beds and stations within the blood drive.

• The average blood drives are only 20-30 people and are not large gatherings.

The Red Cross urges those who are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give blood or platelets to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

