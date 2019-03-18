American Red Cross in need of blood, especially type O for girl with cancer

The American Red Cross is looking for blood donations and they especially need type O blood.

In a release sent to TV6, the American Red Cross says blood donors, especially with type O, are urged to give blood to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients this spring.

5-year-old Emery Twehues was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last spring. Officials with the American Red Cross say during her intense cancer treatments, she needed both blood and platelets.

“Emery would not be able to recover from chemotherapy without lifesaving transfusions,” Morgan Twehues, Emery's mom said in a release. “Every time they hang a bag of platelets or blood up on her IV pole, I wish whoever donated that could see who it’s going to. There would be no chance for her to live, taking that chemotherapy, if it weren’t for the blood products.”

In order to meet the needs of patients like Emery, the Red Cross needs to collect about 13,000 blood and more than 2,500 platelet donations every day.

Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES: March 18 - April 15:

Clinton:

3/26/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

4/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic School, 312 South 4th Street

4/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

Fort Madison:

3/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 9th Street

4/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 9th Street

Keokuk :

4/4/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul United Church of Christ, 2030 Plank Road

ILLINOIS:

Annawan:

4/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Annawan Community Center, 314 N. State St

Cambridge:

3/28/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Vianney Church, 313 S West Street

Kewanee:

4/10/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

Woodhull:

4/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodhull Alwood High School, 301 East 5th

Ashton:

4/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center High School, 611 Western, PO Box 329

Dixon:

3/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College Student Government, 173 IL Route 2

4/5/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dixon Hope Bible Fellowship, 732 Brinton Avenue

4/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third

4/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street

4/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street

4/18/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dixon Sinnissippi Center, 325 Illinois 2

Sublette:

4/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 202 South Locust Street

Aledo:

3/19/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

4/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

Alexis:

4/19/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alexis Community Center, 204 W. Palmer Ave.

Morrison:

3/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 West Lincolnway

Prophetstown:

4/8/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3, 79 Grove St.

Rock Falls:

3/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street

4/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street

4/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street