American Red Cross to Host Flood Assistance Center

The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois in coordination with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a resource center for those impacted by flooding in a "One-Stop-Shop" effort to offer relief and recovery resources.

According to a release to the media, trained caseworkers will be available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific needs, such as assistance for groceries, rent, medicine, and other items or services.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and faith-based disaster relief organizations will be available to assist those directly impacted by flooding.

There will also be agencies that can help those who need long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repairing homes or mold remediation. Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals if your family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet your needs.

There will be free childcare and lunch and dinner provided at the Flood Assistance Center in Carbon Cliff.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are requested to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

Flood Assistance Center for Illinois Residents:

Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 and Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM