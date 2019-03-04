American Red Cross to host sessions on how to volunteer following Alabama tornado disaster

Following the tornado disaster in Alabama, The American Red Cross has decided to host a series of sessions that aim to teach the community how to get involved with the American Red Cross. There is no obligation to sign up to be a volunteer to attend a learning session, according to American Red Cross officials.

In the learning sessions, officials will teach the community how the Red Cross volunteers are unitilzed in their communities and around the country. Officials say you will learn what it takes to be deployed to a major disaster response effort and how you can be of assistance right here in the Quad Cities.

Interested parties should attend a learning session: Meet the Red Cross - Meet our People and Get to Know Our Mission, at the American Red Cross building at 1100 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

Dates and Times include:

*March 14th - Noon

*April 11th - 5:30pm

*May 16th - Noon

*June 20th - 5:30pm

*July 18th - Noon

*August 15th - 5:30pm

*September 19th - Noon

*October 17th - 5:30pm

*November 14th - Noon

*December 19th 5:30pm

Call The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities for more information at 309-277-4027.