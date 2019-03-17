American Red Cross to offer daily meals to those displaced by flooding

The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and Western Illinois announced they will be offering daily meals to those displaced by flooding.

This program begins immediately and goes on until further notice.

Those impacted should know food availability will be between 11:30 am - 1:30 pm for lunch and 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm for dinner.

Meals will be provided at the following locations:

IBEW Local Union 145

1700 52nd Ave

Moline, Ill.

Arrowhead Youth and Family Services

12200 104th Street

Coal Valley, Ill.

Carbon Cliff Village Hall

1001 Mansur Ave

Carbon Cliff, Ill.

If you have any questions, contact the American Red Cross at 844-319-6560, and press 1 for disaster assistance.