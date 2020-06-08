American Water Charitable Foundation donates $15k in grants to three local organizations

Iowa American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have announced $15,000 in grants to three local organizations. This is for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

The American Water Charitable Foundation is donating $5,000 each to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Family Resources, Inc., and the River Bend Foodbank.

“Now more than ever, we must all play a part to help aid, protect and support the health of our fellow Iowans,” said Iowa American Water President Randy Moore. “Iowa American Water is here to support

the communities we serve in good times and in bad, and we are grateful to these organizations for the incredible work they are doing to care for people and save lives. We are all in this together, and we hope these funds can provide assistance to the countless residents that are being impacted by this public health emergency.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley operates under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor supported volunteer organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 7 through 18, throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Family Resources has a rich heritage of providing a safe place for children, families and individuals. Its mission to strengthen children and families guides the organization to provide quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions with respect to diversity.

River Bend Foodbank leads the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The organization leverages partnerships to help people in need stabilize their lives, engages the public in hunger issues, advocates on behalf of hungry people, and distributes surplus food through a network of hunger-relief agency partners and programs. River Bend Foodbank has a network of more than 300 partner agencies including food pantries, shelters, meal sites, residential treatment facilities, day care centers, and senior centers. The $5,000 donation to River Bend Foodbank is in addition to a $100,000 donation the American Water Charitable Foundation made in March to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, of which River Bend Foodbank is a member.

In March, Iowa American Water was one of the first water utilities to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. Iowa American Water has also suspended late fees until further notice and is working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and its H2O Help to Others emergency assistance program administered by Community Action of Eastern Iowa."