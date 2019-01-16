American who survived 9/11 killed in Kenya attack

A man who grew up in Texas was among the 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya Tuesday.

40-year-old Jason Spindler was the Co-founder of I-DEV International and he had been working at the company's headquarters in Nairobi.

According to his parents, he had previously served in the Peace Corps. and had a successful career on Wall Street before that.

On Tuesday he was killed in a blast and gunfire at an upscale hotel and office complex in Nairobi. The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jason's mother says he was working at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and that the experience gave him the push to work towards helping others.

Jason's mother also said, "He didn't like working on Wall Street. It was so impersonal and... He was working on the Enron case at the time. And it was just impersonal and he wanted to do things for people, so he joined the Peace Corps and went to Peru, and he did some really fantastic things."