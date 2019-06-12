Americans dying from alcohol, suicide and drugs has reached new high

The number of Americans dying from alcohol, drugs and suicide has reached an all-time high.

The Commonwealth Fund has released its yearly scorecard on health performance in each state.

It shows drug overdose deaths more than doubled over the past decade along with increases in suicide and alcohol deaths.

And while this is a national crisis. states are affected differently.

While New England and the Midatlantic have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, other states have seen more deaths from suicide and alcohol than from drugs.