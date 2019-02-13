Americans lose millions of dollars to online dating scams

Love is in the air, but don't get scammed this Valentine's Day.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost $143 million last year to romance scams.

That's a higher total than for any other type of scam, and they're on the rise.

The FTC says romance scammers are using popular dating sites, apps and social networking sites to find targets and ask them for money or gifts.

Last year alone, individuals reported a median loss of $2600 from romance scams.

Some red flags to watch out for include anyone who requests money, can't meet in person and has inconsistencies in their stories.

Experts say if you suspect you are being scammed, cut off all contact right away, report the scam to the FTC and notify the dating site where you met the scammer.