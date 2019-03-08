Americans will need visa to visit Europe starting 2021

The European Union announced Friday that Americans traveling to Europe must have a visa starting in 2021.

Travel + Leisure reports U.S. nationals will need a passport and a credit or debit card to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) permit that will allow them to visit Europe for less than 90 days.

Americans had previously been exempt from visa requirements when traveling to EU nations.

The new requirement that begins January 1, 2021, applies only to 22 countries in the Schengen Zone, including France, Germany, and Italy.

U.S. nationals will not need a visa to visit the United Kingdom.