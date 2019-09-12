Ames flyover bridge opens to traffic ahead of Cy-Hawk football game

Good news if you're traveling to the Cy-Hawk football game this weekend: a project in Ames that has seen its fair share of setbacks is now complete.

The Ames flyover bridge saw its first travelers Thursday shortly after the morning rush hour. It replaces the dangerous cloverleaf loop from northbound I-35 to westbound Highway 30.

It was supposed to open Wednesday, but weather delayed crews finishing some final touches.

The bridge was supposed to open last fall but was delayed numerous times after portions of it were built incorrectly.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the goal was to get it ready for the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday.

