Ames police arrest man suspected of fatal stabbing

Ames police say they've arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment.

Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Thursday found the injured man, later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Charles Swalwell, suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

Story County court records say 55-year-old David Hunter has been charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police say he threatened another person.

The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Hunter.

The records say Hunter told investigators that he was responsible for the man's injuries.

