Amtrak apologizes, drops $25,000 ticket price for wheelchair users

A Chicago disability rights group expressed frustration after Amtrak gave a group in wheelchairs a $25,000 quote for a ride that typically costs $16. Now, Amtrak is reversing course on the quote.

A Chicago disability rights group has expressed frustration after Amtrak gave a group in wheelchairs a $25,000 quote for a ride that typically costs $16. (Amtrak)

After years of using Amtrak for an annual, down state trip with other advocates for people with disabilities, Adam Ballard says he was shocked to find a new price for tickets from Chicago to Bloomington.

"They got back to us and said in order to accommodate any more than three wheelchairs per train going forward, they were going to charge us $25,000 to reconfigure the car to meet our needs," Ballard said.

That's almost 150 times what tickets for able-bodied riders would cost.

The price was no joke to Ballard or to the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate's Transportation Committee.

"I have reached out to them and want a full explanation from them, because it's absolutely not acceptable, 30 years after the ADA, for this to come up," Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

Now, Amtrak is apologizing for any inconvenience it has caused its customers, saying the federally-funded train service is complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and is committed to meeting the needs of all of its customers.

It says it plans to work Ballard and others on an alternative plan to facilitate their upcoming trip.

Ballard says Amtrak is relenting on the price for this trip, but he worries about other trips in the future.

"Beginning in march and really in April and May, we spend a lot of time in Springfield in the spring. Those will be big trips. This one will be five to seven wheelchair users. In the future, it will be 10 to 15 and sometimes more than 15," he said.

Amtrak says it will now accommodate all passengers who use wheelchairs on the train originally requested from Chicago to Bloomington-Normal.

At the same time, it has also contacted Sen. Duckworth's office to schedule a meeting with senior Amtrak leadership to review what it charges when special re-configurations of trains are requested.