Amtrak train crashes into farm equipment in Bureau County, IL

Around 9:35 AM CT this morning, Amtrak train 381, Carl Sandburg was traveling from Chicago to Quincy, IL, when it crashed into farm equipment on the tracks near Wyanet, IL. There have been no injuries reported to the 180 passengers or on board and there was one injury to a crew member.

The train remained on the track, but there is damage to the locomotive. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. Amtrak is working to secure alternative transportation.

A spokesperson from Amtrak wants to remind people the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak works closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate these dangers.