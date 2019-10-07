An Illinois man killed on Interstate 39 in Lee County, Illinois

An Illinois man has died after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 39 in Lee County, Illinois. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7th, 25 year old Savanah Berry of Mendota was driving southbound on I39 when she struck a person. Police say 35 Year old Juan Moreno was in the roadway when he was hit, he died at the scene. Police do not why he was walking along the interstate and they didn't find any vehicle in the area. The investigation is still continuing.