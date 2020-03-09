Iowa bride-to-be has wedding dress, SUV stolen in Davenport

An Iowa bride-to-be is devastated after her SUV was stolen in Davenport with her wedding dress inside.

Kylee Howell picked up her dress Saturday at A Storybook Ending Bridal Salon in DeWitt.

“This didn’t feel real. I had literally just woken up that morning and told Kalen, my fiance, I can’t wait for you to be my husband. Like, since today I’m picking up my dress everything feels so real,” Howell said.

According to Howell, months ago she booked appointments at multiple bridal shops, but she tried on just a few dresses before discovering the perfect match.

“I was just like started crying and my friends were like okay, yeah we know this is the one,” she said.

After waiting more than seven months for her dream dress to come in, she was thrilled to finally pick it up.

Howell told TV6 after going to DeWitt, she drove to Davenport and parked her car at a friend’s house in the 1600 block of Eastmere Drive.

She and friends went to dinner to celebrate, only a few miles down the road.

Not long after the group returned, Howell said she went to her friend’s car to grab her keys where she left them while they went to dinner, but they were not inside.

After checking the back alley, where she parked, she noticed her 2015 charcoal gray Kia Sorrento was missing.

Howell said, “I realized that my car was gone and I was like, oh they’re playing a joke on me like, ha ha ha.”

The group soon realized Howell’s car was nowhere to be found, and her dress was still inside.

“It’s extremely devastating,” she said.

Howell tells TV6 they were gone a little more than three hours, which is when the theft is believed to have occurred.

Davenport Police were notified and took a report, but the car and its belongings have not yet been located.

Adding insult to injury, Howell had to arrange for a way back to Cedar Rapids, where she lives.

Howell and her fiance, Kalen, have been together for seven years and engaged for just over two.

The college sweethearts have two children and are looking forward to tying the knot and sealing their love in less than six months. Howell said, “I would marry him right now, you know.”

“I’m definitely still really excited I'm just… I guess I'm just nervous not knowing if I'm going to be able to have my dress replaced,” she said, “it’s pretty sad just knowing we don’t know if we’ll be able to have the funds to replace it.”

An intimate ceremony will be held in Colorado in September.

“We just kind of wanted to share the love of the mountains with our family and friends and make it as intimate and small as possible with our close friends and family,” said Howell.

As for her dream dress, she said, “I just could not even wait for him to see me in it because I wanted him to love it just as much as I did.”

Howell said the theft “just puts so much more stress on planning, as if we weren't already stressed enough with everything.”

She tells TV6 she is remaining as positive as she can, and hopes whoever took her car and its belongings will have a change of heart.

Her message for the person responsible: “If they can find any kindness in their heart to turn it in and just try not to do this anymore or change their actions because car thefts affect so many people in the Quad Cities area.”

“I'm trying to keep an open mind, but I also know that I need to be a realist and understand there's a good chance I won't get it back,” said Howell.

Davenport Police tell TV6 the investigation is open and ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call DPD at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

