An indecisive weekend ahead!

After an inch, or so, of snow Friday night into very early Saturday morning, it looks like things will calm down to start the weekend. Saturday will start with clouds and remain cool thanks to fresh snow on the ground and northwest winds. In the afternoon the clouds will break up and we'll get at least some sun for the day! Another system will move through the Midwest late Saturday night and early Sunday. Snow will be moving across Minnesota and Wisconsin but areas as far south as the QCA will only see some passing morning clouds. This system will scoop up some mild air early Sunday, enough to get our highs back to the low to mid 40s. But, into the afternoon hours the winds will really pick up! Northwest winds will move in with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Wind Advisories are a possibility Sunday so consider that while making outdoor plans. It WON'T be a good day to rake leaves and it WON'T be a good day to be on ladders taking down holiday decorations! Next week looks mainly dry until late Thursday when rain could move in, rain that might mix with and change to snow on Friday!