An initiative to get more Latino business owners

Western Illinois University hosted a business workshop in Spanish last Thursday. The goal of the workshop is to help all kinds of Quad Citians get started in becoming business owners.

Attendees learned things like how to choose a business name, different kinds of marketing, permits, payroll, and more.

Monserrat Magellon, Graduate Assistant at WIU'S QC Campus said, "We give them the tools to open the business to sell over there and it's our way to contribute with the community and support Latin Americans in the Quad Cities."

If you missed this workshop and still want to learn in Spanish how to start a business, there will be another workshop on June 3 at the Moline Public Library.

